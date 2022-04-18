LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It grows more and more common to feel stuck in a rut, with our best focus going toward trying to figure out how to get out of it.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the art of reframing our lives so that we can climb closer to success in work, family, and relationships.

Brown talked about what exactly reframing is and how to use it from the angles of daily living and having a better view of your surroundings.

She also discussed how we can pull the power of reframing into positive perspectives for our children in building character.

For more insight from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.