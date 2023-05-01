LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The workplace and motherhood have been reinvented with the holiday and nonprofit “Mother’s Monday”, but what other tools do companies offer in helping working mothers?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped into KARK 4 News to discuss the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas and their partnership with the Clinton School of Public Service in creating the Gender Equity Scorecard.

Claire explains that it is a tool for executives to use in making the workplace more equitable and create positive change.

The Gender Equity Scorecard evaluates 6 categories of a company: Financial Literacy, Flexibility, Job Skills, Leadership, Mentoring and Resources. Effectively, the scorecard levels the playing field.

Claire also explains why it is so important for companies and women in Arkansas.

Also, to learn more about Mother’s Monday, visit MothersMonday.com.

For more from Claire, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom.