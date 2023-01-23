LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Domestic violence is ever-present, but what are we learning as it makes a deep impact on our surrounding communities?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the warning signs and resources to help not just yourself, but also see clearly the people who are quietly suffering from its effects.

Brown also discussed Women’s Own Worth and their drive to continue helping women and children put an end to the abuse.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.