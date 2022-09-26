With another rise in interest rates, the country is seeing growing concerns over a possible recession.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about what the real estate market is looking like and what expectations may be through possible financial struggle.

Brown also talks about ways to “recession-proof” ourselves and anticipations in investments based on the 2008 recession.

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.