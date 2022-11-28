LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As we get ready to enter the last month of the year, many people are taking a moment to look back and evaluate where they are with their careers and home life.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss how her site sees hundreds of requests each week to discuss job openings or to share advice for candidates.

Brown noted that moving into the New Year can lead some to want to move on into a new position, a new company or perhaps even an entirely new industry.

Those changes require work, Brown advised, including clearly mapping out your goals, listing what you value in a job and in a company and then keeping that information readily available, so you are reminded of it often.

