Pottsville Police pursuit ends in stolen car crash, suspect search underway

POTTSVILLE, Ark.- Pottsville Police say one suspect is in custody and another is on the run after they stole a car, tried to use fake money and led authorities on a chase.
According to posts on the Pottsville Arkansas Police Department Facebook Page, the two suspects tried to pass fake money at a Shell gas station and tried to hide from police behind the store.
Officials say after a chase, a car that was reported as stolen from Little Rock, and used to belong to the Department of Community Corrections, but is now owned by a third party, was totaled. Police say they found stolen items from around the area in the vehicle.
There were no injuries.
Police say a suspect that was a passenger in the car has been arrested, but has not been identified at this time.
Pottsville Police also say a second suspect remains on the run. Police believe he is in the Morrilton area and has allegedly stolen a white Chevy truck. If you see the man pictured above, police say do not approach him, but call your local law enforcement.