MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA) — A bomb squad is on scene at the Mountainburg Police Department after authorities say a concerned resident brought in “what looks like a grenade.”

The device was found in the belongings of a veteran who had died, according to Police Chief Vincent Clemser.

The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is on the scene checking to see if the device is ‘live,” according to Clemser.

We will continue to update as more information comes out.