A possible attempted kidnapping in Searcy has parents on edge. It happened near Hickory and Arch on Tuesday.

Greg Davis is a father of five. His family lives near the church parking lot where a young boy had a scary encounter.

According to the police report a man with a beard and a reddish van was trying to get kids into the van with him.

Despite being on scene quickly Searcy police didn’t find anyone matching that description, but they’re not taking the situation lightly.

“We’ll stay diligent,” says Sgt. Todd DeWitt. “As a matter of fact we sent out unmarked vehicles for the last couple days patrolling neighborhoods to see if we can locate that red van.”

Davis heard what happened from neighbors. He says last year his children had a similar scare in that same church parking lot. “A silver truck had whipped into the parking lot, quickly opened the door and a grey haired man had jumped out,” says Davis. Davis recalls that his oldest son thought it was strange and yelled for his younger sister to ‘come quickly’ and all the kids ran home.

“Whether anything would’ve happened I don’t know, but I was proud of our kids for being wary,” says Davis.

He says he and his wife allow their kids some freedom so they are able to grow and make decisions but in this day and age they also feel they have to warn them about potential dangers.

“We just say ‘these things can happen so be aware,'” says Davis. “Make sure you’re always looking around and always looking out for one another.”

If you have any information about this incident contact Searcy Police.