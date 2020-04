POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The Pope County Sheriff has said the jail has been releasing non-violent offenders to make sure they have room to quarantine prisoners who show signs of COVID-19.

132 inmates are being held at the jail, which it can house 173. The Pope County Detention Center closed its lobby on March 18, but the lobby is still open to video visitations.

If you need to pay a fine you can pay online or drop it in a lock box located in the lobby.