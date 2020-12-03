Westerman Selected as Republican Leader for Committee on Natural Resources

WASHINTON – Congressman Bruce Westerman was selected on Thursday as the Republican leader for the House Committee on Natural Resources.

The Republican Conference ratified the House Republican Steering Committee’s ranking member recommendations for the 117th Congress and chose Congressman Westerman.

Westerman issued a statement in response, saying:

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled that my colleagues chose me to be the next lead Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee. All my life, I’ve been passionate about natural resources. From learning to hunt and fish as a child, to using my engineering skills to design natural resources manufacturing facilities, to serving as the only licensed forester in Congress, to working on the Natural Resources Committee my whole tenure, I believe my life experience has uniquely equipped me for the role of ranking member. Conservatives have a rich history of leading in conservation, and this committee will continue to be a battleground for energy and environmental issues. I believe we can lead the way on showing the world how market-based conservation allows our economy and environment to thrive simultaneously. I can’t wait to get started.”

LATEST POSTS: