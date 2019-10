BENTONVILLE, Ark. (News release) – Daisy Bonilla is announcing her campaign for Arkansas House District 93, covering portions of Bentonville, Cave Springs, Centerton, Little Rock, and Rogers. Bonilla is holding an announcement event Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 in downtown Bentonville.

Bonilla has considered Bentonville home for the past 13 years and knows firsthand the opportunities and challenges in the most dynamic and vibrant part of Arkansas. As a social worker, Bonilla has dedicated her life to serving children and families.