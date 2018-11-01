Voters Report Another Ballot Mix-Up in Washington County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A group of voters in Washington county were given incorrect ballots that were based on the wrong area.

Those ballots were for Precinct 11 but should have been for Precinct 9.

It only affected 17 voters on one street, Sinclair Avenue in Fayetteville.

But while that number seems small, Washington County election coordinator Jennifer Price says it's still too many.

"We wanna make sure that, that we're doing the very best we can and that we have the most accurate information that we get, and so we'll obviously work with other entities to make sure that when we receive that information that it's correct," Price says.

This is the second mix-up with Washington County elections.

Last week, one race was left off a ballot, affecting more than 50 voters.

Those voters have received mail-in ballots to fix the issue.