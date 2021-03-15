Vice President Mike Pence endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor of Arkansas on Monday.
In a statement, Pence said Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a “Proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas,” and that “Sarah will be a great governor and has my full support!”
Huckabee Sanders made her official announcement as a candidate for governor back in January.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is Huckabee Sanders’ only opponent on the Republican field for the governorship after current Lt. Governor Tim Griffin made his exit from the race in early February to announce his intent to run as Attorney General.