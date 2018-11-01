Update: Judge Turns Down AR Justice Goodson's Request to Halt Attack Ads Video

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an Arkansas Supreme Court justice's effort to halt attack ads and mailers from a Washington-based conservative group that is trying to unseat her in next week's election.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Thursday denied Justice Courtney Goodson's request for an injunction halting the attacks from the Republican State Leadership Committee's Judicial Fairness Initiative.

Goodson is running against David Sterling, an attorney for the state Department of Human Services, in Tuesday's election.

The RSLC has spent more than $1.2 million attacking Goodson and supporting Sterling. Goodson contends that the group's attacks against her are false and defamatory.

A state judge in May temporarily blocked another group's TV ad against Goodson through that month's judicial election.

Original:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Supreme Court justice seeking re-election is suing to block a Washington-based group's attack ads and mailers months after a state judge ordered several television stations to stop airing ads targeting the justice from another outside group.

Justice Courtney Goodson on Thursday asked a Pulaski County judge to order the Republican State Leadership Committee's Judicial Fairness Initiative to halt its ads and mailers against her.

Goodson is running against David Sterling, an attorney for the state Department of Human Services, in next month's election.

A state judge in May ordered Little Rock-area TV stations to stop airing an ad from another group attacking Goodson through that month's judicial election.

The Republican State Leadership Committee says it's spent $1.1 million so far this fall on the high court race.

Watch the ad in the video above.