University of Arkansas asking Senate hopeful Jake Bequette to change ad over trademark concerns

Arkansas defensive end Jake Bequette (91) sits on the bench late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, Friday, Nov. 25, 2011. LSU defeated Arkansas 41-17. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas is asking a former Razorback challenging U.S. Sen. John Boozman to change his ads over their unauthorized use of the school’s trademarks.

A school spokesman on Thursday said the request was made to Jake Bequette, who announced this week he’s challenging Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.

Bequette launched his bid with an online video touting his background playing for the Razorbacks and the New England Patriots in the NFL.

The school made a similar request to Boozman in 2010 when he ran an ad highlighting his time playing for the Razorbacks.