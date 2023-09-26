LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas workforce training and business development are receiving funding through grants from the federal government.

On Tuesday the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Association said it had invested $2.2 million into Arkansas for two projects. The first project is for a construction education program in Little Rock, and the second is to help rehab the site of a former amusement park in Marble Falls, outside Harrison.

The Little Rock project is $1.2 million for the construction of a state-of-the-art classroom and lab space for the Arkansas Construction Education Foundation. The space will expand highway construction training and apprenticeship programs and is expected to create 250 jobs. The grant is being matched by $1.2 million in local funds.

Marble Falls Sewer Improvement District is receiving $1 million for “infrastructure improvements to support redevelopment of a former amusement park property,” according to the DOC statement. The investment is being matched with $1.9 million in state funds and is expected to create 166 jobs and $40 million in private investment.

The Marble Falls region includes the former Dogpatch amusement park.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said the grants would boost local economic development.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally developed strategies designed to create economic opportunity,” she said. “EDA is honored to assist ACEF and the Marble Falls Sewer Improvement District in their work to boost the regional economies.”

The Economic Development Association is charged with funding job-creating opportunities.