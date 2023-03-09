LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Capitol was surrounded by over 100 tow trucks Thursday morning as drivers protested a newly filed bill, they said will hurt business.

The parade of wreckers gathered to oppose HB1563, which would change how companies can get their property back after a wreck.

As it stands now, when an 18-wheeler is involved in a crash, the company who owns that truck must foot the bill for cleanup and storage of their cargo.

Wreckers said this new bill would mean those businesses would no longer have to pay towing companies to get their cargo back or for the cost of hauling it away.

Tim Moody of JHook Towing and Recovery said that takes away all the collateral drivers have.

“We just cannot afford as an industry to give them their load, give them their freight,” Moody said, “And we’re going to lose everything we have in it because they will not return and pick up the truck and trailer.”

“This bill allows people to take from our possession the only means we will have to get paid for the services that we’ve rendered,” Matthew Ross of the Arkansas Towing and Recovery Board added

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brian Evans, was filed in the House Monday and has been referred to the House Public Transportation Committee.