LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Teachers gathered at the Arkansas Capitol Tuesday evening to speak out against the Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas LEARNS plan.

They say they are wanting to take more time to review specific parts of the plan, knowing that it will go before committee Wednesday morning.

Teachers say they do not want public schools to be hurt by the plan.

At the Capitol Tuesday morning, Education Commissioner Dr. Jacob Oliva said public school funding will not be impacted by the plan, noting a big part of the plan will be paid for by new money