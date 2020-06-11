TB&P-Hendrix Poll shows Hutchinson’s job approval strong, mixed reactions about reopening state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Talk Business & Politics- Hendrix Poll published Thursday shows Governor Asa Hutchinson has a high approval rating, but there are mixed reactions about reopening the state.

The survey shows 62% of the participants approved of the job Hutchinson was doing.

Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Asa Hutchinson is doing as Governor?

62% Approve

19% Disapprove

19% Unsure

When asked about how participants felt about the governor lifting restrictions, 44% said he was handling restrictions “about right”.

Q: Thinking about the state’s restrictions on business due to the coronavirus pandemic, do you think Gov. Hutchinson is lifting restrictions too quickly, lifting restrictions too slowly, or handling restrictions about right?

44% About right

32% Too quickly

20% Too slowly

4% Unsure

