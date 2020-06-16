TB&P-Hendrix College poll shows Arkansans disapprove of Trump, Cotton; Biden doing well in Ark.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to a Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College poll published Sunday, Arkansans are not satisfied with the jobs President Donald Trump and Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) are doing.

According to Talk Business & Politics, “The poll was conducted Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10, of 869 statewide likely voters and has a margin of error of +/-3.3%.”

When asked, “Do you approve or diapprove of the job that Donald Trump is doing as President?” 50% of the participants disapproved.

Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Donald Trump is doing as President?

46% Approve
50% Disapprove
4% Unsure

When participants were asked if they approved or disapproved of the job Tom Cotton is doing, 47% disapproved.

Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Tom Cotton is doing as a United States Senator?

44% Approve
47% Disapprove
9% Unsure

According to the poll, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is two points behind President Trump in Arkansas.

Q: If the election for President were being held today, which candidate would you support?

47% Donald J. Trump
45% Joseph R. Biden
5% Another candidate
3% Unsure

To read more from Talk Business & Politics, click here.

