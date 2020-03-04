Super Tuesday: Biden wins Texas, a blow to Sanders, NBC News projects

Sanders leads in California, the biggest delegate prize of the night, according to NBC News.

Joe Biden surged to a surprise victory in delegate-rich Texas after winning eight other states in a dominant Super Tuesday showing, according to NBC News projections, though the biggest prize of the night, California, remained unclaimed.

There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas, more than in any other state voting Tuesday except for California.

The results from the night indicate that the Democratic primary has essentially become a two-man race between Sanders and Biden. The race in California, where 415 delegates are up for grabs, remains too early to call as of early Wednesday morning, according to NBC News, though Sanders leads.

