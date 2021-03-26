Supah Xayprasith-Mays announces run for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another hat is being thrown into the ring for the Democratic nomination to be the next governor of Arkansas.

Little Rock businesswoman and civic-leader Supha Xayprasith-Mays announced her candidacy Friday, saying that her campaign is rooted in growth, inclusion, education, healthcare, and empowerment.

“I am running for Governor of the great state of Arkansas because I cannot stand on the sidelines while so many Arkansans, and their families, are struggling,” Xayprasith- Mays said in a release. “I will work, tirelessly, to bring a better tomorrow for Arkansans. And I want to give back to a state that has given me, and my family, so much.”

So far, her only opponent in the Democratic primary is James Russell, a small business owner also from Little Rock, who announced his candidacy in February.

On the Republican side of that run, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge have both announced their candidacies and will seek their party’s nomination.

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin stepped away from his run for the governorship in February to announce his candidacy for the state’s Attorney General office.