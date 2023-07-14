LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas LEARNS Act will soon be back before the state supreme court after a Thursday decision.

The court has granted an expedited appeal request from Attorney General Tim Griffin delaying implementation of the LEARNS Act across the state. Griffin had filed for the expedited appeal on Monday.

On June 30, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herber Wright ruled that LEARNS had been put into effect too quickly due to an error the legislature made in implementing its emergency clause when passing the bill. Griffin is asking for a hearing in order to overturn that decision.

The emergency clause would have put the act into effect upon the governor’s signature. Without the clause, the act would go into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns, which would be Aug. 1.

This is the second expedited hearing on LEARNS the court has granted after Griffin’s request. The first one came after a temporary restraining order was put in place by Wright’s court ahead of the June 30 trial.

This new order requires appellants’ briefs by July 28 and appellees’ briefs by Aug. 11, with replies due by Aug. 18. Presumably the court decision will be made shortly thereafter.

Since the LEARNS Act is due to go into effect on Aug. 1 in the absence of an emergency clause, it is unclear what impact this will have on its intended education reforms.

When contacted by KARK 4 News, Griffin said that even though the case would go past the new law’s effective start date, the case’s impact could affect state governance.

“The legal issue at stake in this case is of great significance, and it is in the State’s interest that it be definitively resolved,” Griffin said. “That’s why I asked for expedition, and that’s why the Court agreed even though the approved schedule will take us beyond August 1.”