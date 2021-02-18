State Senator Jim Hendren announces decision to leave Republican Party

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – State Senator Jim Hendren announced on Thursday his decision to leave the Republican Party and become an Independent.

Hendren, an Arkansas state senator representing District 2 in Northwest Arkansas, announced his decision in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Having spent 4 years as @ARHouseCaucus GOP leader, 4 years as the @ARSenateGOP leader and last 2 years as @ArkansasSenate President, it was not an easy decision to leave the @GOP but today I announce I’m leaving to become an Independent,” Hendren said.

Having spent 4 years as @ARHouseCaucus GOP leader, 4 years as the @ARSenateGOP leader and last 2 years as @ArkansasSenate President, it was not an easy decision to leave the @GOP but today I announce I’m leaving to become an Independent. Statement below https://t.co/nwyFwhJQQ3 — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) February 18, 2021

Hendren has spent the last two years as Arkansas Senate president.