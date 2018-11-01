State Representative Continues Campaign Despite Calls for Resignation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - All 100 seats in the Arkansas House of Representatives are up for election this year, but one race involves felony charges.

Rep. Mickey Gates, R-Hot Springs, is running for his third term in District 22, while simultaneously facing six counts of failure to file or pay a tax return.

"My supporters have all said run, run, run," said Gates. "Presumed innocent until proven guilty. Why would I act otherwise?"

Gates was arrested in June and suspended from his leadership and committee duties in the legislature. He went before a judge for the first time in October, three weeks before early voting, where he entered a not guilty plea. His first pretrial hearing is in January, right before the next legislative session.

"My supporters and the people who have supported me in the past, not a single one of them have asked me to resign," said Gates. "Not a single one of them."

However, fellow Republicans, including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, have called on Gates to give up his seat.

The state's Republican Party has not, arguing he should resign only if convicted. Delegates at the party's convention voted in July to certify Gates as the Republican nominee for his House seat, but did not endorse his re-election bid.

"We've gotten in a culture where it's about just winning," said Rep. Michael John Gray, the chairman of the state's Democratic Party. "If Rep. Gates had been a Democratic Representative, I would have called for him to step down and if that meant losing a friendship, then that would have meant losing a friendship."

Chairman Gray said if his colleague in the House wins, his 30,000 constituents will not have credible representation.

"Anything Mickey votes for, anything he sponsors, any bill he looks at is going to be under this cloud of, 'This guy could be radioactive right now,'" Gray said. "In a state this small, it doesn't take but one or two to really throw a cloud over the entire Capitol."

However, Gates wants to shine a light on his case.

"I am running as I stand," he said. "I am an innocent man and wait for my day in court."

Gates is most curious about the state's evidence.

"They've got to prove I owe $259,000 without providing any tax returns because they testified there aren't any tax returns," he said.