State Rep. Fred Love elected as House Minority Leader

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) -- The Democratic caucus of the Arkansas House of Representatives met today and without opposition elected Fred Love to serve as Minority Leader. Love represents House District 29, covering portions of Little Rock and Pulaski County.

"I am proud to accept the support of my caucus and excited about the opportunities that lay ahead. We are ready to fight for the issues that will make a real difference to the lives of Arkansans," said Minority Leader Love. "Now more than ever, we need to be focused on building our infrastructure. That includes shoring up our rural healthcare system, reinforcing our levee systems, and bringing broadband into every home in Arkansas."

Rep. Love serves as Vice Chair of City, County, and Local Affairs Committee and is the ranking committee member on the House Public Health, Welfare & Labor Committee. He also serves on the Arkansas Legislative Council and the Joint Committee on Advanced Communications and Information Technology. Love was first elected to the Legislature in 2010, in the House District 35 seat. Due to redistricting he ran and won the House District 29 seat in 2012, which he has held since.

Rep. Love fills a vacancy left since May 16, when Rep. Charles Blake stepped down to become chief of staff for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott.