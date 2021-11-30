Special session set by Gov. Hutchinson for December 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will call for a special session to being on December 7.

There are several items that will be on the call but the biggest issue lawmakers will discuss is cuts to the state’s income taxes.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families sent out a joint statement with 15 other organizations saying they would rather not see those tax cuts happen.

“Our big problem with this tax cut, in particular, is that so many of the benefits skew towards wealthier Arkansans,” Bruno Showers with AACF said.

State Senator Ben Gilmore said different tax brackets and tables have been addressed individually in the past and these cuts are across the board and more balanced in the approach.

“A lot of fairness in this proposal and at the end of the day I think what you’re going to see is more money in the economy, more businesses having money to grow jobs,” Gilmore said.

Showers believes more social programs and state-funded programs should be the benefactors of the estimated $500 million in cuts instead. He said things like Universal Pre-K, funding more DHS caseworkers, other healthcare and Medicaid-related expenditures would impact Arkansans greater.

“We think these are all problems that we can address if we use that revenue to invest in public services and programs rather than a tax cut that mainly benefits the wealthy,” Showers said.

State Representative Howard Beaty is on the House Tax and Revenue Committee and he said giving taxpayer dollars back to the taxpayers is the best way to go.

“I’m going to say 99% of Arkansans are going to want that money in their pocket,” Beaty said.

Governor Hutchinson said he believes the proposed income tax cuts will allow Arkansas to be more competitive in the region against states like Texas and Florida, which don’t have a state income tax.

“When you talk about job creation, capital formation in the state, keeping our talent in this state, that benefits everyone as well,” Hutchinson said.

But Showers does not believe all the money saved in the top brackets and cuts in the corporate tax will be reinvested back into Arkansas.

“It won’t exactly go back into the state economy in the same way,” Showers explained.

Other items Hutchinson said he was going to add to the call are: