Sen. Tom Cotton sits down with Bob Clausen to talk pandemic, borders, elections and economy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sen. Tom Cotton is a prominent conservative voice in the Republican Party and he represents the Natural State on Capitol Hill.

In a wide-ranging interview with KARK 4 News anchor Bob Clausen, the state’s junior senator discussed multiple issues, from gun control to border security, from the pandemic response to election integrity.

Cotton shared his thoughts on Arkansas legislation that has made national headlines, including recent a bill banning transgender male students from competing in girl’s school sports and a measure would prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred names, two proposals facing critics from LGBTQ advocates.

The senator also discussed the push by some to move the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour and gave his thoughts on how this could affect jobs in Arkansas.

He also talked about international issues including the relationships with the U.S. and North Korea and China, as well as the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full interview is available in the video player on this page.