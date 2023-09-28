LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas senator is cosponsoring a bipartisan bill to enhance mental health services for college athletes.

Sen. John Boozman (R-Arkansas) joins with Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) to introduce legislation that would expand access to a federal grant aimed at campus suicide prevention.

Called the Targeting Emotional Mental Stability Act, or TEAMS Act, it would allow school-based initiatives supporting the mental health needs of college athletes to be eligible for the Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant Program.

The Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant Program targets mental health services for college students, including those at risk for suicide, depression, serious mental illness or emotional disturbances or substance use disorders that can lead to school failure.

Schools awarded funds under the grant program would be required to include a letter of support from athletic departments to ensure they are involved in the application process and that the proposed activities benefit the athletes.

Funding can be used to create school-based mental health programs such as mental health care services, peer-to-peer counseling, 24/7 crisis lines, training for students and staff on how to respond to students exhibiting signs of mental distress or campus-wide measures to address the stigma associated with seeking help.

Boozman spoke about the importance of having these resources available.

“Collegiate athletics are incredibly demanding on student-athletes and create a unique pressure unfamiliar to most of their classmates, Boozman said. “The TEAMS Act will improve access to resources and support their mental health needs as they navigate school, sports and other aspects of life.”

Boozman and Booker are both former college athletes, with the Arkansas Republican having played football for the Razorbacks.