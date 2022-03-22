LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A second lawsuit has been filed that challenges Arkansas’ proposed U.S. House map for splitting up the Little Rock area among three different congressional districts.

According to the Associated Press, a lawsuit was filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Monday over the redistricting plan that was approved by legislature last year.

The lawsuit alleges that the map diminishes the influence of Black voters by moving approximately 23,000 voters out of the 2nd House District and into the 1st and 4th districts.

A similar lawsuit was filed earlier this month in federal court.