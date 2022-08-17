LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest report on campaign contributions for July shows money continuing to flow into the Arkansas governor’s race.

July reports filed with Arkansas Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 15 show Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders topped the fundraising list for the race, with her campaign reporting donations of $321,781 for the month.

Her Democrat opponent, Chris Jones, reported $245,789 for the same period. Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington reported $2,322 for July.

While the contributions to the Huckabee Sanders and Jones campaigns were within $100,000 for the month, the campaign war chests show a different story.

The July report showed the Huckabee Sanders campaign had $6.316 million in the bank while the Jones campaign had $118,831 on hand. Harrington reported closing out July with $14,508 in the bank.

To date, the Huckabee Sanders campaign has received $7.068 million in contributions, the majority of which came from her primary campaign and its $4.3 million contribution. The Jones campaign has $665,081, the majority of which, $447,107, comes from individual contributions. Harrington’s campaign has a $31,704 total, $29,434 from individual contributors.