Sarah Huckabee Sanders breaks state record with nearly $5M in campaign fundraising in first quarter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with Sarah Huckabee Sanders gubernatorial campaign say they have broken the record for the most money ever raised in a quarter by any campaign in state history.



Since announcing her candidacy on January 25, Huckabee Sanders raised over $4.8 million in two months.

Officials say the campaign had over 34,700 donors at an average contribution amount of under $97 per donation in the first quarter, with 90% of the campaign’s donations being $100 or less.



“I am grateful for the generous support of so many Arkansans – in 60 days we held over 50 events in Arkansas and received more than 6,500 donations across all 75 counties of the state. Our message of limiting government and advancing education and opportunity is clearly resonating,” said Huckabee Sanders.

The former White House spokesperson is set to face Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the Republican primary.

Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays are running for the Democratic nomination.