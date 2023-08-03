LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Sanders appointed a new treasurer Thursday, following the death of Treasurer Mark Lowery.

Lowery’s office announced his retirement just last week. He died the next day, after suffering two strokes this year.

The new treasurer will be Larry Walther, effective Monday. Walther will serve through 2025.

Walther served as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration leading up to Thursday’s announcement.

According to his bio on DFA’s website, Walther has received appointments to serve in the administrations of two Arkansas Governors along with appointments from two U.S. Presidents, including leading a federal agency.

His public service career was initiated in 2003 when Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee appointed him to lead the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) as Director.

He moved from a position in state government leadership to a federal leadership position in 2008 when President George W. Bush nominated him to serve as Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), a nomination confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

In 2011, Walther received a second presidential nomination when President Obama nominated him to serve on the Board of Directors for the Export-Import Bank of the United States, again receiving U.S. Senate confirmation.

In January 2015, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment of Walther as Chief Fiscal Officer for the State of Arkansas and Director of the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

For Governor Sanders, the appointment was also a personal one. She said in addition to Walther originally working for her dad, she also got to know him and his late wife, Janice, after moving into their old home years ago.

She pointed to Walther’s marriage as a sign of loyalty that she believes will play out in his new role as treasurer.

“As many of you know, we lost Janice in May of this year, and Larry was by her side the entire time,” Sanders said. “53 years of marriage. Larry embodies servant leadership with his family, with his friends, and during every step of his career.”

Walther also made a few remarks after Sanders announced his new role.

“I’ve made a commitment to the governor, and I make the same commitment to each of you here today to coordinate a smooth transition and to perform the duties of the office with integrity,” Walther told the crowd Thursday.

Governor Sanders will now be appointing a new DFA Secretary. Spokesperson, Alexa Henning said the announcement will come early next week.