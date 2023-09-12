LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Here’s the latest on the Arkansas extraordinary legislative session for Sept. 12.

A revised version of proposed changes to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act was filed 9 p.m. Monday night after a hectic first day. It strikes out some changes in the original proposal, and would now permit documents attached to the legislative process to be obtainable under an FOIA request.

In the original proposal, an exemption to the deliberative process was made. If passed records such as notes and documents exchanged during the process of a bill becoming law would not be visible to the public.

The revised bill continues with its limits of details related to the governor’s security details.

Currently, the state is engaged in a lawsuit in Pulaski County over a FOIA request for the names of passengers who traveled with the governor on the state police airplane. If this proposal, which makes the changes retroactive to 2022, passes, the court case would likely become moot.

Opposition to changes to the Arkansas FOIA has been bipartisan, including public comments by county Republican party organizations and members of the legislature’s Republican super-majority.

Opposition generally comes from those concerned about the loss of government transparency. The FOIA is used to keep government activity public, including meetings and records after being signed into law by Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller in 1967.

Those wishing to speak against the proposed changes before the committee which would review the legislation and approve it for a full senate vote were at the capitol until late Monday. No public testimony was taken as the committee meeting was canceled.

The Senate State Agencies Committee has begun a hearing on the amended FOIA legislation at 11 a.m. to a reportedly packed room of those wishing to testify about the proposed legislation.

#NEWS: Public comment on new FOIA bill set to begin soon. Room is beyond packed with officials and citizens waiting to give input. @KARK4News @FOX16News @CapitolViewAR #arpx pic.twitter.com/ydH2AbvQQu — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 12, 2023

While complaints about FOIA came the same day as Sanders’ announcement, the other legislation is moving through the process.

On Monday committees passed legislation for tax cuts and to prevent state agencies from mandating vaccines or face masks with relatively little fanfare. A protest about the tax cuts is scheduled for noon Tuesday, outside the capitol.

The extraordinary session is scheduled to close on Wednesday.