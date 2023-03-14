LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rep. French Hill (AR-02, R) sat down with KARK’s Caitrin Assaf for a one-on-one interview to tackle everything from division and unity in the House to China and international relations.

Hill’s visit to Little Rock comes on the heels of two major banking collapses in California and New York. Hill, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said Arkansans can still trust our local banks. He also commented on plans to tackle a “confusing” economy and the role cryptocurrency will play in Americans’ futures.

In addition, Hill also was asked about President Biden’s executive order strengthening background checks for guns, his concerns surrounding China, Arkansas’ reputation on the national stage, and the rocky kick-off to the 118th congress and if he feels there is division or unity within the House.

Full Interview with Rep. French Hill: