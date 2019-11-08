Rep. Crawford Announces temporary resignation from the House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (News Release)- Today, Rep. Rick Crawford voluntarily gave up his seat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) to Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04) in preparation for next week’s impeachment hearings.

Upon announcing his formal resignation Rep. Crawford released the following statement:

“Leader McCarthy and Ranking Member Nunes will ensure the American people hear the full truth while Jim Jordan will add critical bandwidth and legal expertise to the House Intelligence Committee during these upcoming public hearings. I look forward to rejoining my colleagues on HPSCI when this impeachment hoax has concluded and we return to the important work and oversight of the Intelligence Community that the committee is intended for.”