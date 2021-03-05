Proposed overhaul of Arkansas Medicaid expansion OK’d by panel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A plan to overhaul Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion to encourage rather than require recipients to work is headed to the Senate for a vote.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Thursday endorsed the legislation. The state’s previous work requirement for the program was blocked by the courts and President Joe Biden’s administration.

The program will still place recipients in private insurance plans paid for by federal and state funds, but recipients could be moved to fee-for-service Medicaid if they don’t work or attend school.