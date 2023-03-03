LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill submitted to the Arkansas legislature Wednesday would mandate teaching breastfeeding in schools.

House Bill 1526 would add a section to Arkansas law on education that all public or open-enrollment charter schools in the state have a breastfeeding curriculum.

The bill lists several positive outcomes from breastfeeding, including reduced breast cancer rates in mothers and lowered infant mortality rates “due to any cause.” The bill requires any breastfeeding curriculum to include information on the health and nutrition benefits of breastfeeding for mothers and for infants.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mary Bentley (R-Perryville) with Sen. Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) as its other primary sponsor. It has 12 cosponsors.