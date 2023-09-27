LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If lawmakers in Washington D.C. are not able to reach a deal on a funding bill the government shutdown could impact not just federal workers, but people who receive federal benefits across the country.

Economist Jeff Cooperstein said there could be effects on things like Social Security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

“Let’s say the Social Security office is staffed very low, that means that any kind of services you need from the Social Security office are going to take more time for it to happen,” he said. “It becomes more difficult to sign up for government benefits during that time because of the number of people working the offices decreases.”

The ability for federal government employees to work depends on how essential the employees’ jobs are considered. Essential workers include air traffic controllers, TSA agents, Border patrol and other federal law enforcement. Those workers will keep working but won’t get paid until Congress acts.

Federal workers who are considered non-essential won’t go to work and will be paid retroactively later.

Cooperstein said while all federal workers should eventually receive their pay, it is a bad look for the economy and will have ripple effects.

“Anytime you’re taking money away from people, you have less spending,” he said. “A government shutdown right now coming right on the heels of the debt ceiling debate isn’t good in terms of just the global view of the American economy and its stability.”

Cooperstein said it is hard for anyone to prepare for a shutdown. He advised those who plan to sign up for federal benefits should do so soon, adding that those who plan to travel abroad should get their passport now.

Representatives French Hill and Bruce Westerman shared statements on their work to avoid a shutdown in D.C.

“The House is working to pass conservative spending bills for 2024. These must be completed before September 30,” Hill stated. “This work is taking longer than anticipated so we may need to pass a short-term continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown of basic government services.”

“We are still working hard to avoid a government shutdown and bring fiscal sanity to our federal budget,” Westerman said.