Political Plays: The 3rd stimulus bill and minimum wage in Arkansas

Democratic analyst Michael John Gray and Republican Analyst Bill Vickery discuss hot button issues that include an alternative plan to President Joe Biden’s proposed 1.9 trillion-dollar rescue bill and Arkansas raising the minimum wage.
by: Susanne BrunnerPosted: / Updated:
Democratic analyst Michael John Gray and Republican Analyst Bill Vickery discuss hot button issues that include an alternative plan to President Joe Biden’s proposed 1.9 trillion-dollar rescue bill and Arkansas raising the minimum wage.