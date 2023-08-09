LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The outcome of a special election in Jefferson County resulted in news for future Pine Bluff high school students.

According to the unofficial results from the Jefferson County Election Commission, voters approved a millage increase in an Aug. 8 vote, creating a school tax levy of 47.7 mils for Pine Bluff School District.

Pine Bluff Schools Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said in a Wednesday morning social media post that the revenue from the increase would be used to build a new high school in Pine Bluff.

“Thanks to your unwavering support and belief in our students’ future, we can now embark on an exciting journey of building a brand new Pine Bluff High School for our incredible young minds to thrive in,” she stated, then adding “With this new high school, we will be able to create a space that nurtures creativity, fosters growth, and inspires a love for learning.”

The vote meant an increase of 6.9 mills for voters in the former Dollarway School District and six mills for the remainder of the voters.

The final vote tally was 1,740 for and 1,060 against, with the majority of the votes taking place on election day.