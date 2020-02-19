NWA group protests at Mike Bloomberg’s Fayetteville office

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local group held a protest at the Fayetteville office of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg Tuesday morning in order to voice their displeasure with Bloomberg’s history.

The Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance coordinated the protest this morning and accuses Bloomberg of buying his way into the election and having a dark history.

The former mayor of New York City has come under intense scrutiny in the last few weeks over how his campaign is funded and the stop and frisk policy that was initiated under his mayoral tenure.

Abel Tomlinson of the ANA says, “He (Bloomberg) has a deep history of racist statements and racist policies, like stop and frisk. He also has a bad record with women, he has over 60 sexual harassment charges.”

Just last week, Bloomberg gained attention as other democratic front runners such as Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg targeted Bloomberg for using his financial status to enter the election.