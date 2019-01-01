New Year, New Leadership: Frank Scott Jr. Takes Office as Little Rock Mayor Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The city of Little Rock is officially under new leadership.

Frank Scott Jr. is now the mayor after being sworn in at a ceremony in downtown Little Rock.

The mayoral elect is the first African-American Mayor to be elected by popular vote in Little Rock.

In his speech, the new mayor vowed to increase government transparency, accountability, and get more input from its citizens.

Scott also talked about goals to stimulate the city's economy, job growth, and improve public safety.

The new mayor also is looking at ways to gain back local control of the Little Rock School District.

LRSD has been under state control since 2015.

Scott defeated Baker Kurrus in a runoff election in December.

Scott succeeds Mayor Mark Stodola, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term. Stodola served as the Little Rock mayor for 12 years.