New candidate announces run for Little Rock Mayor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate has thrown his name into the ring for the 2022 race of Little Rock Mayor Wednesday afternoon.

Greg Henderson, a ‘Lifelong citizen’ of Little Rock said he will run for Little Rock Mayor in 2022, a decision he said did not come easy.

Henderson said he will focus on the future generations of Little Rock, and hopes that the city in 15-30 years from now will offer opportunities for all those that live here.

“I am running because I want to work to make sure the Little Rock enjoyed by my kids, and other kids growing up in the city, is better than what we have now.”

Henderson also said he will run as a small business advocate and said that he wants to create policies that help small businesses succeed and grow.