New bill filed to make Arkansas 2nd amendment sanctuary state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recently filed bill in the Arkansas legislature is attempting to make the Natural State a sanctuary state in terms of any new federal gun regulations.

Josh Gwin is a gun salesman at Bullseye Guns and Ammo in Little Rock, and he agrees with the intent of the bill.

“I want to give that two thumbs up because I think it’s awesome, like we need that in the state,” he said. “We like our guns are in Arkansas.”

Gwin believes the state should stand up to any potential overreach by the federal government.

“What I hope is that it’s just going to send a message to a Democratically ran Senate right now and House that we’re not just going to roll over and go, ‘OK, yeah, right, take away these rights. We’re going to be cool with that,’ because that’s not how it’s going to work,” he said.

Arkansas gun owner Kelly Krout thinks the proposed bill is just an overreaction to the November elections.

“I think it’s a knee-jerk reaction to some Democrats making some offices that maybe people didn’t want them to make,” she said. “I think people tend to get very stressed out about their gun rights, and responsible gun owners don’t need to be worried.”

Krout the bill is a waste of time, and potentially, money.

“It’ll end up in court and it’s just going to waste Arkansas taxpayers’ money when we could actually just obey the federal law,” she explained.

While discounting this proposal, Krout would like to see the state General Assembly tackle gun regulations from a common-sense standpoint instead of fighting the federal government.

“I’d really love to see Arkansas focus more on doing things like trying to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers rather than just try to make it easier for everybody to get a guy who wants one,” she said.

Gwin, however, hopes this bill will send a clear message because he feels the Constitution has already taken enough stance.

“I think the Second Amendment is very clear, and there should be no reason to create a stance the stance is already been made.”