LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nearly 900 new laws will go into effect across the state on Aug. 1.

On that date, the laws passed by the legislature without a date clause go into effect.

This is a partial list of the 890 laws passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which cover a variety of laws from concealed carry, speed enforcement cameras, and abortion.

In Act 777, the legislature ensured it was clarified that those in the state did not need a license to concealed carry.

Part of the Act states that the purpose of a concealed carry license is to provide reciprocity in other states that require a concealed carry license.

This Act was written by Republican Senator Bryan King of District 28, he saws the law aims to clarify a law of concealed carry that was already in place because some people were confused over the legality of permitless carry.

Senator King says this clarification also gives everyone protection from violent crime.

“I think that’s what the language law was supposed to do was clear up a lot of ambiguity in Arkansas laws when it comes to self-protection,” King said.

However, in a statement, Democratic Party of Arkansas chair Grant Tennille said:

Republicans in Arkansas have made it clear their only answer to violent crime is more guns, everywhere. Now in our state, it requires more paperwork to check out a book from the library than it does to carry a gun into a library. We are told, constantly, that the proliferation of guns in the United States is going to make us all more safe, meanwhile, the bodies of innocent men, women, and children keep piling up. Republicans are reckless and determined to make Arkansas more dangerous by doubling down on bad, unnecessary legislation. Democrats put forward bills like a reasonable red flag law that would have protected children and communities from gun violence, but Republicans aren’t interested in making our state or our families any safer. Democratic Party of Arkansas – Grant Tennille

As for another law that went into effect, in Act 707 which amends the law concerning the operation of an automated enforcement device.

Meaning speed enforcement cameras are being used in highway work zones that will allow police officers nearby to be sent a recording car speeding and license plate before they ticket them.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Dave Parker said this newly amended law was needed.

Parker said from 2017 to 2021 the amount of work zone crashes in Arkansas rose to about 70%. This was when ARDOT started its ‘Slow Down, Phone Down’ in 2022. He adds the numbers are decreasing but are still high.

Parker goes on to say in Late 2021 and early 2022, two ARDOT construction workers were killed in construction work zones which he says proved something more needed to be done.

“The key to this entire thing I have always said is about awareness. It is not about writing tickets that gets us nowhere it’s about reminding people that if you’re driving in a construction work zone you have to slow down,” Parker said.

He says the amount of the cameras is $70,000 dollars, Parker adds they’re starting off with one camera in an undisclosed work zone before they start to put up more.

One other newly amended law is Act 559 (SB 542) which amends the Right-To-Know-And-See Act, requiring an abortion provider who knowingly performs or refers a patient for an abortion to first have them view ultrasound.

This Act was written by Republican Senator Missy Irvin of District 24. She says she believes an ultrasound is an appropriate measure of health care every expecting mother deserves to see the baby coming to life and hopes it will save lives.

The amendment requires while the ultrasound is being shown the provider must say the dimensions of the unborn child and verbal explanations of what the images are showing like where the unborn child is located.

If the ultrasound image shows the unborn child has died, the physician or qualified technician must inform the pregnant woman and retain the ultrasound image with the date in the pregnant woman’s medical record.

“My takeaway is that it is important for every mother to be very involved in their health care not just for themselves but also for that baby’s health and so for me I hope it will drive and improve material health outcomes,” said Senator Irvin.

In a statement from Tennille, he said:

SB 542 is yet another example of Arkansas Republicans practicing medicine without a license, requiring completely unnecessary medical procedures to score political points. Nothing about forcing an ultrasound on a person seeking an abortion makes Arkansas healthier. This law harms women and families who require, often necessary, out-of-state medical care. Republicans have sent a disgusting message: they believe women in Arkansas cannot be trusted to make the right decisions about their own care. Now, with SB 542 becoming law, their cruelty and obsession with government surveillance of reproductive care will certainly inflict even more pain on Arkansas women. Democratic Party of Arkansas – Grant Tennille

Senator Irvin says in case of an emergency where the expected mother’s life is at risk this amendment would not take place.