Medical Marijuana Comm. Meeting on Dispensary Licenses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission (AMMC) is holding a meeting at this hour to discuss dispensary applications.

The panel is discussing the scoring process of those applications.

Cultivation applications will not be discussed at this meeting because of a June 21 ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court that is not yet considered final. The high court overturned a lower court decision on how the AMMC scored applications for cultivation facilities, which allows the commission to move forward with awarding the licenses. Five cultivation facilities had been chosen but a legal challenge has prevented the awarding of those licenses.

Storm Nolan with the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association said today:

"It appeared clear to me that if this works for dispensaries, it would make a lot of sense for cultivation because if they proceed with cultivation with the existing scoring in place, the same lawsuits are going to come right back and we'll be in the same spot in front of the Arkansas Supreme Court."

