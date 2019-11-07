LIVE NOW: President Trump speaks at Monroe rally

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crowds are beginning to fille the seats inside the Monroe Civic Center, where President Donald Trump is set to lead a rally Wednesday night, seeking to drive Louisiana’s Democratic governor from office.

The arena is configured to hold around 7,500 people, and the house is expected to be packed Wednesday night to see the president, who is traveling to the northeastern Louisiana city hoping to muster votes for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone and keep Democrat John Bel Edwards from a second term in a crimson state Trump won by 20 percentage points. Early voting ends Saturday in the Nov. 16 election.

Wednesday’s rally isn’t scheduled to begin until 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center, but some supporters of President Trump were already camped out Tuesday night. By 11 a.m. Wednesday, hundreds were lining up and the crowds continued to grow. Among them, vendors selling Trump gear and 2020 re-election flags.

The doors at the civic center open at 4 p.m. The president is expected to fly in on Air Force One around 6 p.m., about an hour before the rally is set to begin. It will be President Trump’s second visit to Louisiana since October 11, when he hosted an election-eve rally in Lake Charles seeking to block Edwards from a primary victory in the gubernatorial race. But it won’t be his last. Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson (R) confirmed Wednesday morning that Trump will be coming to Shreveport-Bossier for yet another rally at the CenturyLink Center to stump for Rispone on November 14.