Leon Jones Jr. seeking Arkansas AG spot in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A second Republican is campaigning to become the Arkansas Attorney General in 2022.

Leon Jones, Jr. is running for the AG spot, bringing some competition to current Lt. Governor Tim Griffin who announced his intent to run for the position back in February.

The Little Rock man has served under Governors Mike Huckabee and Asa Hutchinson overseeing two state agencies. Those positions were as director of the Arkansas Department of Labor under Huckabee and executive director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission.

More can be found on Jones at his official campaign website.