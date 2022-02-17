LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Among the many issues on lawmakers’ plates this fiscal session, the discussion surrounding electric vehicle infrastructure is now in high gear.

During Thursday’s Joint Budget Committee meeting, a letter from Governor Hutchinson was tackled by members asking that an amendment be made addressing up to $5 million in federal funds that could soon be headed to the Natural State. The Department of Energy and Environment hopes to use the funding to create an electric vehicle infrastructure grant, something already laid out in a bill proposed and passed during the 2021 legislative session.

The amendment simply “cleans up” language related to the funds received and possible grants, with representatives from the Department saying this comes more in preparation for when the money is sent to Arkansas. There is still a lot unknown about the funding, such as the exact dollar amount and if there are any restrictions that come with the sum, but lawmakers hope to prepare ahead of time to make the transition easier.

The discussion comes just a few days after Hutchinson’s State of the State address, where he “challenged” Arkansas to become a leader and innovator in autonomous and sustainable vehicles.

Members of the Joint Budget Committee Thursday grilled Department of Energy and Environment representatives on the proposed amendment, asking where the electric vehicle charging stations would be placed and how grants would be applied for and approved.

“What assurance do we have that these things are going to be spread out?” asked Rep. Jeff Wardlaw (R, District 8), concerned they would be stuck in metro areas. Rep. Jack Fortner (R, District 99) added, “when you’re talking, would you consider tying that into tourist locations like the White River, the Buffalo?”

Lawmakers ultimately decided to send the Governor’s Letter to the Special Language Subcommittee to rework some wording on the amendment and see if it can be made clear the grants were for the entire state. That committee meets next Thursday.

For those already in the electric vehicle charging game, the Governor’s focus on electric vehicle infrastructure is a hopeful sign.

“It’s great,” said Jess Franklin, owners of Franklin’s Charging in Little Rock. He’s been working to open his charging station for years and is getting closer to adding a food and beverage area to the location on Woodrow. He initially began his electric vehicle journey after seeing Tesla enter the EV market, opening the door to make his impact before it became a widespread and commercialized business.

With the approved grant program, both private and professional entities would be able to use the funding to help open and manage their own charging locations like Franklin’s, although it’s not yet clear how the application process would work or how much each applicant would get.

Franklin recommends lawmakers make sure the program is fair and equitable, and “get into the weeds to try and figure out where those money will be for more rural byways, highways.”

Franklin’s Charging is now open on Woodrow and 7th.